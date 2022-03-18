LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 6,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,699. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

