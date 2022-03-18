LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $5.08 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

