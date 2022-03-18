Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $7.35. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 16,195 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.
About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
