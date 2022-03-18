Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $7.35. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 16,195 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

