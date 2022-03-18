Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Earnings Results

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.
Shares of LMB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.70. 50,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About Limbach (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
