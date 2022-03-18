Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $506.12. 5,044,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $359.01 and a one year high of $510.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

