Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.