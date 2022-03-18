Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 394,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 3,350,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

