Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,735. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

