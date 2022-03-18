Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 466,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,735. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

