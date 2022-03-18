Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.72. 8,734,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

