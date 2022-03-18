Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $109.60. 4,802,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

