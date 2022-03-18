LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $712.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

