Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

