Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.
Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonking (LONKF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.