Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

