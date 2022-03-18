Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.59. 163,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.31 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

