Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $5.39. Lufax shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 271,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $15,481,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

