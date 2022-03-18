Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $307.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.76. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
