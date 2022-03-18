Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

