Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.97.

TSE LUN opened at C$12.34 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.55. The stock has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

