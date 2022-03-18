Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 661 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

