Lutz Financial Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $263.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

