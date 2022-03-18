Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.