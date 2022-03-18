Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.