Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.58. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 39,352 shares.

LYEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

