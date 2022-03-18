M. Kraus & Co Buys 586 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX opened at $248.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.61 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.