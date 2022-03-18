M. Kraus & Co Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,083,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

