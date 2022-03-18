M. Kraus & Co Purchases 47,539 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 2.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

