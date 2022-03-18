Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. 16,340,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,016,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.