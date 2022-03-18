Magna International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $61.34 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

