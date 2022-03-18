Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Up 28%

Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) shot up 28% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)
