MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 25.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $23.63 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

