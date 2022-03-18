Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mannatech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

