Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.11

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.11 and traded as low as $33.21. Mannatech shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 26,854 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the second quarter worth about $343,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.