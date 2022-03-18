Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

