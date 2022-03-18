Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 1,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

