Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $738.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,247. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $863.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

