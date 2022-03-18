Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. 117,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

