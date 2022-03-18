Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $217.23. 278,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.83. The company has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

