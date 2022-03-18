Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Enbridge by 129.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 135,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

