Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,714 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

