Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

