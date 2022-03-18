Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 134,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 98,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

