Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.81 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

