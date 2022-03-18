Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

