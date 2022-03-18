Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

