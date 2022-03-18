Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TCR2 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

TCRR stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

