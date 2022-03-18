Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS MARZF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

