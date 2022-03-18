Mary Beth Henson Acquires 6,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

