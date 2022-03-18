MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.56. 1,314,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,387. MasTec has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

