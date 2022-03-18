Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits One Day Volume of $56,521.00

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $372,137.62 and approximately $56,521.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.84 or 0.07045258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067493 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

